New Amsterdam season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Max, Helen’s next move

While you wait for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 to air on NBC in one week’s time, let’s take a look ahead to episode 12! This is coming on Tuesday, January 11 and it carries with it the title of “The Crossover.” Ironically, we don’t think this is going to be a crossover at all with any other show; there’s just a larger meaning here.

So what will be at the core of this story? Well, for starters, it’s a chance to see Max and Helen continue some of their work in London. For Dr. Sharpe, she’s going to have an opportunity right away to work as a medical director with the NHS, where we imagine she’ll do great work to help those who desperately need it. Meanwhile, Dr. Goodwin may have to be a tad more creative. We’re not sure how quickly he’ll be able to practice in his typical way, given that there are different regulations in the UK and that’s without even discussing the requirements of being in a new country. It’s a new era for Ryan Eggold’s character, and one where he may need to ask for help often as opposed to being the guy who others go to.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 12 synopsis below:

01/11/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Helen takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital while Max gets creative to help a patient in need. Reynolds reaches a decision about Dr. Malvo. Iggy and Bloom help their patients understand the underlying cause of their stress. Dr. Wilder employs more unconventional techniques.

How long are Max and Helen going to stay in London? That’s another thing we’re left to wonder. It’s clear that the writers are committing to the twist for now, but we still think that in the long-term, it’s hard to imagine the show being this way forever.

