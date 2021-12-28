New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 photo: Back at the hospital…

As many of you probably know at this point, New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 is going to be the first installment following the holiday break. With that in mind, you have to think that there’s going to be a LOT of story for the writers to address!

We’ve spent a lot of time over the past few weeks taking a look at Max and Helen’s future, and understandably so: They are kicking off an exciting new era of their lives! They will be off in London, where they pursue their joy to the fullest and find the most meaningful version of life for them.

Yet, while the two of them are doing this, the show must go on at the hospital itself, and that’s what the photo above represents. Here, you can see Dr. Reynolds and Dr. Bloom listening in on what may be a new philosophy in the wake of Max’s exit. In the wake of his departure, they have to try to still instill some of the values and philosophies he brought to the table, even if it’s not an altogether easy thing to do. Dr. Fuentes is the new boss, and we know already that she’s not the sort of person to listen to most of Max’s ideas. She cares about money, power, and doing whatever she can to keep her position.

So what can be done in this new environment? That remains to be seen. We foresee a lot of doctors fighting Fuentes, but will the situation ever get so dire that they call up Max and beg for him to come back? That’s one of the more interesting things about the rest of this season. While we’re happy for Sharpwin and the life they are building, it’s pretty hard to imagine their exodus being a permanent one given the nature of this show.

