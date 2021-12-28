Yellowstone season 4 finale spoilers: What will Jimmy choose?

While the Jimmy storyline probably isn’t generating the biggest headlines entering the Yellowstone season 4 finale, it’s fascinating on a few levels.

First things first, consider this: Jefferson White’s character is the everyman on the show. He’s not the most successful character or the strongest cowboy, but he has a big heart and he’s trying to figure out what he wants out of life. He didn’t expect to find what he did at the Four Sixes ranch in Texas, but he’s leaving there with a better understanding of what it truly means to work on the ranch. Also, he has a new woman in his life in Emily.

He told Emily to wait for him; what he didn’t say, however, is that there’s another woman back in Montana in Mia. He really should have thought this out further, since in the finale, he could be forced between the two — but is there really a choice here? Let’s get into it.

Mia – There is certainly more history here and in general, Jimmy has a lot of affection for the Yellowstone world. The Four Sixes was a temporary home, but this is his long-term one with people who know him — or at least a version of him. We’d tell Jimmy to end things with Mia, though, mostly because she wants almost a projection of him as opposed to who he really is. It’s hard to ever imagine him being 100% happy in this environment.

Emily – Meanwhile, this is someone who accepts Jimmy more for who he is and helped him find joy in the day-to-day tasks at the ranch. They have fun together, but the location presents a huge challenge. Either Jimmy has to leave Yellowstone for good to be with her (which would be hard, given his obligations to John), or she has to find a way to head north. This is the better romantic choice, but the conundrum comes down to logistics.

Entering the Yellowstone season 4 finale, who do you think Jimmy will choose?

