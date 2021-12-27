Yellowstone season 4 episode 10 (finale) run time: Longest episode yet?

Given that Yellowstone season 4 episode 10 is going to be the epic finale, it only makes sense that it be longer in length than any other this season.

Thanks to the folks over at the Paramount Network, we now have 100% confirmation that this is the case! According to the schedule, the final episode (which is supposedly titled “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops”) is going to run for 96 minutes, including commercials. That’s basically enough to make this a feature film … or at least somewhat close to it. We know that the premiere was almost a two and a half our event in November, but that was technically two separate episodes — a little bit of a different situation than what we’re getting now.

So why doesn’t the network shorten the episodes and give us more of them? We suppose that’s one alternative to having ten long episodes, but we think this is a function of letting Taylor Sheridan have whatever creative freedom he wants or needs. This show is successful enough for Paramount to more or less allow him to do what he wants with these episodes, and the world is also rich and layered enough to justify it. There are SO many loose ends to tie up here, whether it be the state of the ranch, Jimmy’s return to to it, the election for Governor, or seeing what happens next with Garrett Randall and Jamie.

The bar has been set high for season 4 to deliver in the end — the season 3 finale was absolutely bonkers, and we know that there’s been some criticism out there that this season has been a little too slowly-paced. After all, John still doesn’t know 100% who was really behind the attack!

