Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are we about to have an opportunity to dive right into season 4 episode 10?

After what we just saw on this past episode, it makes all the sense in the world to want more as soon as humanly possible. Just think of the great stuff left to explore! Hope is still as much of a threat as we’ve seen her the past few episodes, and we also know that we’re going to be dealing with the aftermath of Josie’s exit for a while. There is no evidence that Kaylee Bryant is returning to the show in the near future, so all of a sudden the story becomes about some of the other characters.

Unfortunately, there is no installment on the air tonight to follow things up, and nor will there be for at least a good while. If you did not know already, the plan for now is for Legacies season 4 episode 10 to arrive on Thursday, January 27. When the show comes back, it’s going to offer up a chance for us to see a whole new side of Lizzie — Heretic Lizzie. With Josie gone more of the impetus could be put on her to do something about Hope — it’s just hard to say if anything will really work.

For those wondering, the title for this upcoming episode is “The Story of My Life,” which on the surface sounds so unbelievably innocent. That is, of course, before you realize that underneath we could be seeing an episode that’s as dark and twisted as you’re going to find. This season has felt more like The Originals than any other to date and if that continues, we’d 100% be thrilled.

