Legacies season 4 episode 10 promo: Ready for Heretic Lizzie?

The bad news when it comes to Legacies season 4 episode 10 is pretty clear: You’ll be waiting a long time to see it. The next new episode is not slated to premiere until Thursday, January 27.

With that being said, at least we have a pretty good indicator as to what lies ahead! The promo below is your first look at the aftermath of the big Lizzie – heretic twist, and it feels like things are going to get gloriously messy from here.

Think back to the very start of the season. Did you think that we’d get both tribid Hope and heretic Lizzie in such a short period of time? Just how dark is the show going to get from here? This is a very different world than it once was, with the writing feeling more like The Originals than ever before. Yet, it also feels very earned after everything that we saw within the first three seasons of the show.

If you’re someone outside of Lizzie and Hope, what do you decide to do from here? That’s another part of the equation that has to be pondered over! You can try to do whatever you can to turn the tide, but we think we’ve seen enough of the series at this point to know that this is not going to be an easy thing to pull off. That’s especially the case now given that Josie is no longer a part of this world.

While we know it stinks to be waiting almost a month and a half to see what’s coming up next, doesn’t it feel like it will be worth the wait? In a post-Malivore world it feels like the show has found some momentum and a whole new source of energy. Let’s just see where it goes.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 4 episode 10?

