Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: Michael Rainey Jr. on big twist

As we prepare ourselves for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 airing in January, we gotta think a lot about Tariq’s future.

At the moment, the guy is screwed — there’s no doubt about it. While he may not have committed one of the two murders he’s accused of by the police, he did kill Jabari Reynolds. Not only that, but Cane, the one who set up him for the murder of Officer Ramirez, was there when the murder happened! He doesn’t have a lot of options and fresh off reading that letter from Ghost, he’s also full of rage.

So who is Tariq the angriest at right now? Speaking in a new Instagram Live alongside show creator Courtney Kemp, Michael Rainey Jr. noted that Ghost has to be high on his list. Sure, Tariq may have killed him, but Ghost wrote that letter long before that ever happened. It was a sign that his father didn’t have much respect for him at all — even if Tariq did kill someone, Ghost didn’t think that his son had it in him to avoid getting arrested for it. (Kemp did confirm during the Live that it would’ve been “ideal” to hear Ghost’s voice reading the letter, but that didn’t work out.)

Also, Rainey noted that Tariq could have some anger towards Brayden for not telling him that the campus was getting so hot amidst the investigation; of course, we think Tariq will be even MORE mad at his friend once he realizes that he’s been working in secret with Cane for the past couple of episodes and there’s a real partnership forming there.

What do you think is going to happen to Tariq next on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6?

