Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: Could Tariq kill Cane?

At this point, it’s unfortunately clear that we’ll be waiting for a while to see Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 on the air. Starz is making us all wait until Sunday, January 9 to see what’s coming next, and it’s clear already that there’s a LOT of drama around the corner.

Also, there’s a chance we could be seeing the Tariq St. Patrick revenge tour like no other.

We’ve seen Michael Rainey Jr.’s character in big trouble over the years, but never in the exact spot he’s in now. He’s been arrested at this point for the murders of both Jabari and Ramirez, and finding a way to get out of this situation is not going to be easy. He’s going to need Davis to work some magic, and also sell the police that it would be really stupid for Tariq to have Ramirez’s badge in his dorm room. The fact that it has no prints on it should be suspicious, as well.

Since Tariq is the lead for Power Book II, we have a hard time thinking that the character is going to be spending the entirety of his time behind bars. With that in mind, we tend to think that he will get out before too long … and what is he going to do to Cane when he realizes that he’s responsible for planting the badge there? It’ll be easy to narrow down the list of people who were in his dorm, and he already recognizes the beef that’s been there between him and Cane. For Monet and Lorenzo’s oldest son, this was about both protecting Zeke and preserving his own hide. Just don’t be shocked if this comes back to bite him in a huge way.

What do you think is going to happen on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6?

