Legacies season 4 spoilers: Who is the mysterious Ben?

We know that at the moment, there are some changes coming to the world of Legacies season 4.

Take, for example, the fact that Kaylee Bryant is leaving the show. If you haven’t heard about that bit of news as of yet, you can check it out over at the link here.

So what are we reporting today? It’s something in the form of a new arrival. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Zane Phillips coming on board for a major arc as Ben. What do we know about him? Not too much. Per the official description he is “a character trapped between his family and his friends, his present and his past, who must choose one over the other.”

What in the world does all of this mean? There’s a reasonably good chance that he is a part of some sort of supernatural storyline, mostly because he’s so conflicted in everything that is on his plate and what he could be forced to take on. One of the things we’ve understood about vampires, werewolves, and the like in this show is that they have an unspeakable number of burdens to take on. It’s hard for any of them to even contemplate living a normal life.

Legacies will return to The CW near the end of January and when it does, we expect the story of Hope to take a few more surprising turns. Beyond just that, don’t be surprised if there are some huge moves made on the Lizzie front as we see her heretic side for a little while. How long these twists last, however, remain to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now

What do you think is going to happen with this character of Ben on Legacies season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







