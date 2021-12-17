Is Kaylee Bryant leaving Legacies, character of Josie Saltzman?

Is Kaylee Bryant leaving Legacies and her character of Josie Saltzman? Well, let’s just say that the show ended the final episode of 2021 in a big way.

During tonight’s big episode, we saw Josie make a shocking decision to skip down, largely fueled by a desire to have some sort of life on her own — something that would never be possible within the Salvatore School itself. There’s been a slow buildup to this over the past few weeks, so the departure of the character isn’t totally out of left field. Yet, it will still leave a huge impact on this world, given that her sister Lizzie is still there and the school has so many problems still to deal with. Take, for example, everything they’ve gone through with Hope.

Unfortunately, Bryant is leaving the show, as confirmed by a statement to TVLine:

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity. I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”

Meanwhile, executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews offered up the following in regards to her exit:

“While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success. We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it.”

Since Josie isn’t dead, there is always a chance she comes back. Yet, couldn’t you say the same thing even if she was?

Related – Check out more news on the future of Legacies

Are you shocked that Kaylee Bryant is leaving Legacies and her role of Josie?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







