Legacies season 4 episode 10 return date: What’s next for Hope?

After tonight’s new episode, doesn’t it make sense to want the Legacies season 4 episode 10 return date over at The CW?

We suppose we should start things off here by going ahead and sharing the bad news: There is no new episode next week, or really for the remainder of the year. As for the reasoning behind that, it has everything to do with it being the holiday season! The folks at the network more than realize that there’s no reason to force episodes on the air at a time that they won’t generate great ratings — so with that in mind, they’ll just make us wait.

So how long of a wait are we talking about here? Per The Futon Critic, the show will be back on come Thursday, January 27. While the majority of television networks out there are opting to steer clear of airing opposite the Olympics, it’s pretty clear at this point that The CW doesn’t care as much. They may recognize that their audience isn’t necessarily the same as the huge sporting event on NBC; or, they may just recognize that they monetize their shows in a lot of other ways. They’ve got one of the best streaming apps out of any of the major broadcasts networks, and that’s in addition to all the money they make from some of their shows internationally.

Unfortunately, we are a little bit far away from Legacies season 4 episode 10 and with that, we’re going to be waiting a good while to see what lies ahead. We just hope that the show remains as dark, as interesting, and as intense as it has been as of late.

