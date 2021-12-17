Yellowstone season 5: When will filming likely begin?

Here’s the strange thing about Yellowstone season 5 at the moment — even though it technically hasn’t been renewed as of yet, the producers are still looking ahead. That does make some sense, given that a season 5 order is all but a formality at this point.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and look to the future here, shall we?

In a new piece over at Deadline that features an extensive interview with writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan, it is revealed that filming for the new season will likely start in May. That would allow the cast and crew an opportunity to take advantage of optimal weather in Montana, and it may give them a chance to have more episodes ready again in the fall of 2022. After season 4 generated the biggest ratings ever for the show by a wide margin, we don’t foresee there being any interest in moving away from this release window.

As for what else stands out from the interview, it does sound like a potential 6666 spin-off is still very much in the early stages. While we are seeing Jefferson White’s character of Jimmy spend some time at this ranch (otherwise known as the Four Sixes), there is no formal idea for a show yet. We suppose this is more an idea that is being tinkered with and down the road, we’ll wait and see what the future holds here. For now, the focus does remain on Yellowstone itself and then also the prequel 1883, which is coming onto the Paramount+ streaming service this weekend.

If there is one big question we wonder about the prequel, it’s simply this: Is it a bad idea to premiere it at the same time that the main Yellowstone is on the air? It’s a risk that you are flooding people with too much content all at the same time.

