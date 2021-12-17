Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 sneak peek: A ‘test’ for Kayce Dutton

As you prepare yourself for Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 on the Paramount Network this weekend, why not dive into a new sneak peek?

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can get a clearer sense of what lies ahead — and also some of the struggles that are coming for one Kayce Dutton. He’s trying to make a new path for himself, but is there a newfound challenge east of Big Timber? It seems that way, and it’s courtesy of a wolf.

In the new sneak peek below (via TVLine), you can get a better sense of what we are talking about here. His fear is that the wolf is going to get close to some of the horses, and that’s when he has to make a clear choice: Does he shoot it? He gets on the phone with Mo to tell him what’s going on, and that’s when he receives a pretty clear order: Don’t shoot the wolf under any circumstance. If he does, he effectively fails the “test” that was placed before him.

So what is this all about? Is it self-control, respecting the land, or trusting that the wolf won’t be able to get to them? It may just be about seeing if Kayce will do what is asked, especially since there is such a tenuous history that Thomas Rainwater has with the entire Dutton family. This entire story is, at least in part, about seeing if Kayce and his family can make names for themselves separate from his father.

Speaking of John Dutton, it of course goes without saying that this episode is going to be huge for Kevin Costner’s character. It has to be thanks to him making the decision to run for Governor. That’s not something he particularly wants to do, but he recognizes that it may be the best way to preserve things as they currently are.

