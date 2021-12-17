This Is Us season 6 premiere spoilers: Randall faces a choice

The This Is Us season 6 premiere is going to be here before you know it! Come Tuesday, January 4 the Pearson family will be back on television, and will bring along with them some big stories and powerful choices.

Oh, and we should also mention the fact that the Big Three are going to be celebrating their 41st birthdays! This should be a happy and peaceful occasion … right? Well, if only it were that easy.

In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly from the upcoming premiere, you can see that Randall learns more about the person responsible for the robbery that we saw in the past on the show. Not only that, but he has a chance to go to the courthouse and confront the guy over what he did.

After Beth hears that, she basically offers him a choice: Spend his birthday celebrating with her and doing all sorts of “activities” together (hey, we’re a family site), or spend it going down and confronting a guy where the end result won’t change anything. Because Randall is not the sort of guy to let anything like this go, he chooses door #2 much to his own wife’s chagrin. What will he get out of this? Maybe a sense of closure in his head and if he needs that, we understand. Yet, it really doesn’t sound like an altogether pleasant way to spend your birthday.

What do you most want to see from Randall during the This Is Us season 6 premiere?

