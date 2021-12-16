This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Milo Ventimiglia teases HUGE episode

We think that everyone out there reading this article knows already that This Is Us is a very emotional show. With that being said, though, some hours are a little bit more sob-inducing than others.

Isn’t it nice to have an advance warning as to when to stock up on tissues? Well, we’ve got that for you today courtesy of Milo Ventimiglia.

Watch our This Is Us season 5 finale review! Take a look below for some more thoughts on how we got to this particular point in the story. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some updates coming on what’s ahead, and of course we don’t want you missing any of them.

In a new interview with TVLine, the man behind Jack Pearson made it VERY clear that episode 4 of the new season (premiering on January 4) is one to watch. In particular, he had the following to say: “You’ve been warned, very much … It really hurt me, like me personally.”

If Milo is saying this after playing Jack for so many years, imagine how all of us watching the show are going to feel! We know that there have been a lot of big things revealed so far across multiple times, but this show does still have a way of surprising us. They’ve done that many times over the years, and they could be saving some of the biggest and most powerful twists for close to the very end.

If you do want a palette cleanser and/or a reason to laugh after reading all this, check out the post below from creator Dan Fogelman! It’s always fun to see the differences between Sterling K. Brown the actor and Randall Pearson the character, isn’t it?

