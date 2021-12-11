NCIS season 19: Katrina Law shares some holiday treats!

While there may not have been a Christmas episode of NCIS season 19, it is very clear at the moment that the cast and crew are keeping the spirit alive.

Want some more evidence of this? Then take a look at what Katrina Law has done with the help of Hello Sweeties — specialty cookies were delivered to the cast and crew this week! Gestures like this are a reminder that everyone who works on NCIS are a family in their own way, and that makes sense when you consider the immense amount of time that all of them spend working together. there are long shooting days, and sometimes, they can take place either late at night or early in the morning. While Katrina is new to the show (relatively speaking) as Jessica Knight, there are other people who have been there for almost two decades.

Over the past couple of weeks, the NCIS team has been hard at work filming an episode especially important to them: One co-written by Jimmy Palmer himself in Brian Dietzen! It’s a story that is also bringing back a familiar face in Meredith Eaton as Carol Wilson — when we last saw her many years ago, she was a researcher for the CDC. This episode could air in February, at least according to Dietzen himself on Twitter — nothing has been confirmed as of yet, though, so keep that in mind.

We know that NCIS is returning to CBS with new episodes on Monday, January 3, and if you do want to get more news about what lies ahead there, be sure to visit the link here.

