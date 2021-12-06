NCIS season 19 episode 10 return date for Sean Murray, cast

After tonight’s all-new episode, it only makes sense to want to know the NCIS season 19 episode 10 return date. Rest assured, we’re here to help with that! Not only do we have that information, but some more insight on what lies ahead.

So where should we begin here? We suppose it’s with getting some of the bad news out of the way — unfortunately, tonight’s “Collective Memory” is the final one of the year. There is no Christmas installment this year and with that, we’re going to be waiting until early 2022 to see what lies ahead.

If there is a silver lining here, it’s the simple fact that the show is, at least, coming back sooner rather than later. It will air starting on Monday, January 3, and we’re hoping that there will be at least two (if not more) episodes that air over the course of that month. With the Winter Olympics coming in February, we have a good feeling that there’s going to be a hiatus at around that time. Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

Want to get a few more details now on where things are going from here? Then be sure to check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Pledge of Allegiance” – NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

