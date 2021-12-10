Survivor 41 finale preview: What stands out from past seasons?

This week, CBS confirmed a few more details about the Survivor 41 finale and in general, we know at least three things are different from what we’ve seen in the past.

One of these said things was revealed on this past episode, as we saw that the remaining castaways are going to be shifting away from the camp they’ve had ever since the start of the merge. This is one of the ways this season is physically more brutal than ever, and also a reminder of how they’re finding a way to keep things interesting after having a shorter number of days on the beach.

For info on a couple more changes for the finale, take a look at the full CBS synopsis below:

“One Thing Left to Do… Win” – After a dangerous season filled with new twists, only five castaways remain and must battle it out for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale of the CBS Original series SURVIVOR. For the first time since season one, the winner will be revealed live on location. The finale will be immediately followed by a one-hour after-show hosted by Jeff Probst, Wednesday, Dec. 15 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of these changes was hinted at in interviews going into the season: The winner being revealed out on location. We feel like in the past the producers shied away from doing this to avoid spoilers, but due to the pandemic, they wanted to make sure there was still a compelling reveal and not something done remotely. We also wonder if at least part of the aftershow will be virtual or will at least feature fewer contestants; it is notable that it’s not being referred to as a reunion show, which it has in the past.

