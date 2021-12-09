Survivor 41 finale promo: The final five’s new challenge

As you prepare for the Survivor 41 finale, you also better brace for what’s going to be a competitive, crazy end to the season.

Let’s start off here with the latest twist for the end of the season: A slight change in scenery. Moving forward, the remaining contestants are going to be away from their old camp. Whatever luxuries they had, however little they were, are now gone. They’re all left in a position now where they have to fend for themselves and find a way to stay focused. It’s not going to be easy.

New Survivor 41 video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on episode 12, including the Tribal Council “truth bomb.” Check that out and after you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them.

In the promo below, though, Xander sounds extremely confident that he’ll be just fine without food or sleep; given what Yase was like in the early going, we’re inclined to believe him! What’s so interesting about the final five now is that if original Luvu just wanted to stick together, they have the numbers and honestly, they’d probably have a better chance of winning versus each other than anyone else.

Yet, Erika is infuriated with Deshawn right now after his comments at Tribal. Will that cause the two to be gunning for each other? Maybe, but we think they’re both able to still realize that Ricard is the biggest threat by far in the game. Keeping him in the game at this point would be terrible to both of their futures and they know it. They have to find a way to go ahead and get him out if he loses immunity.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Survivor 41 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







