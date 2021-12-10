NCIS season 19 photo: Meet ‘Special Agent Teddy Bear’

While you wait for NCIS season 19 to premiere on CBS in the new year, why not share some more behind the scenes fun?

Today, we’re bringing some of that to you courtesy of Jessica Knight herself in Katrina Law, who shared a new photo on Instagram (see below) of much of the team alongside a new “series regular” in Special Agent Steigler — or, as we call them, Special Agent Teddy Bear. The best part of this photo to us is how serious Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Rocky Carroll, and Sean Murray all seem to be taking their new colleague as Katrina takes the photo.

While this photo is obviously just a fun little joke, we do think there’s something to be said for the fact that all of these actors (sans Teddy Bear) may be in a scene at some point in an upcoming episode. It’s not all that often you get all of the agents plus Vance together in a scene that’s not set at the office, and they appear to be in some sort of separate location. Make of that what you will.

Also, if you want some bonus NCIS-related hype, why not also check out the latest post from Wilmer himself? He continues to celebrate the show being #1 in the ratings on Monday night, which is a great achievement given that Mark Harmon departed the show earlier this year. We do think he’ll come back again at some point, mostly because he’s still turning up in the opening credits.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 19 coming up?

Also, what sort of humorous missions do you want for Special Agent Teddy Bear? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

