NCIS season 19 episode 10 photo: Who is undercover?

We’ll all be waiting until Monday, January 3 in order to watch NCIS season 19 episode 10 and no doubt, that’s going to be a tough pill to swallow. It’s also going to be hard when there isn’t that much news out there about what to expect as of yet.

Take, for example, why Alden Parker is going undercover at some point during this episode.

Watch our most recent NCIS video now! Take a look below to see what we thought about episode 9, the final installment of this calendar year. Once you check that out, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates out there and we don’t want you to miss them.

The image above features Gary Cole’s character, dressed as someone who may be working on a garbage truck or some other job where such a vest would be important. The only info we have from the episode comes via the synopsis: “NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones.”

How is Parker undercover connected to this? He may just be trying to find an under-the-radar way to be around people who are connected to the case somewhat. This episode could prove to be a chance to understand more of his skill set and how he operates in the field, which isn’t something we know that much about at the moment. In general, we still have a lot to learn about both Alden and Jessica Knight, who is also relatively new to the show. NCIS tends to take their time with some of their character introductions, rather than dumping a lot of info on them all at once.

Let’s go ahead and hope that this story offers up a much better sense of where Parker truly stands.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now, including other thoughts on Meredith’s Eaton upcoming appearance

What are you hoping to see from NCIS season 19 in 2022?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we want you to be around to see all of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







