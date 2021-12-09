Lindsey Morgan leaving Walker, role of Micki; why did she leave?

Is Lindsey Morgan leaving Walker and her role of Micki Ramirez after tonight’s season 2 episode 6? Entering the episode, it was a definite possibility.

Going into the final episode of 2021, we knew the news of her departure was already out there. Then, we also saw the attached synopsis for the episode titled “Douglas Fir”:

MICKI MAKES A TOUGH DECISION ABOUT HER FUTURE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) comes clean to Trey (Jeff Pierre) about her past and they question what it means for them in the future. After a heartbreaking talk, Micki realizes it might be time to start a new chapter. Meanwhile, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) put their differences aside and agree to trust each other when Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) dresses up as Santa Claus for the annual holiday party. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#206). Original airdate 12/9/21. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If there was ever a time for Morgan to depart the series, isn’t this it? It gives the show a substantial hiatus for viewers to adjust to the departure and when it returns in the new year, it can kickstart a totally new era. It’s almost the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another.

As for why the former The 100 star is departing at this point, she made it clear on social media that it was due to her personal and mental health. We think that in general, the global pandemic over the past year and a half has taught a lot of us a lot about perspective and taking care of what matters most in your life. Morgan’s someone who went from The 100 straight into Walker and after working for so many years, she may have wanted a different focus for a while. The door is always open to her returning to the role of Micki down the road, so we definitely find that hopeful and encouraging.

