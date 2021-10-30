Why is Lindsey Morgan leaving Walker, role of Micki? See new statement







Why is Lindsey Morgan leaving Walker and her role of Micki, after being a part of the show from the beginning?

Late yesterday, the news first broke that The 100 actress was going to be departing the show and ultimately, it was a reveal that took all of us by surprise. It was less than a full day removed from the season 2 premiere airing and based on where things are in the story right now, you could easily argue that a lot of exciting stuff could be coming around the bend.

Alas, Micki’s exit is going to happen at some point over the coming months. In a new statement on Instagram (see below), Morgan goes into further details about her departure, citing “personal reasons” but also noting that “if this pandemic taught me one thing, it is that health and well-being are a privilege, and should be our greatest priority.” It does not appear as though she is leaving the show for another role, and plans instead to take a break to focus on herself. Morgan is 100% correct: Everyone’s physical and mental health are more important than anything else. We’ve seen a number of actor departures over the past year, and we do think the pandemic has offered some a sense of added perspective and insight into what they want and what matters.

In the end, we’ve heard already that the door is still open for Lindsey to return to Walker down the road — that means that the Micki character is not being killed off and that alone is a cause for celebration. Hopefully the Jared Padalecki series continues for many more years, and that opens the door for all sorts of ways that she can come back.

Are you going to miss Lindsey Morgan as a part of Walker coming up?

