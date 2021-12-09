Is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving Chicago Fire? Where is Stella Kidd at now?

Is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving Chicago Fire, and where in the world is her character of Stella Kidd at? We’ve got a lot to dive into here…

Of course, we have to start with where things stand at moment: Stella has been missing in action for several weeks now. We know that she took off in order to start a new chapter of Girls on Fire, but why has she been gone for so long? What is she really up to? There’s a lot of mystery here, and unfortunately, the writers have not been keen to give us a quick answer. There were claims earlier this fall that we’d see Kidd again before the end of the calendar year, and that’s the thing we’re most holding onto entering tonight’s final episode of the calendar year.

Ultimately, we also know this: Mayo is not leaving the series long-term. There’s been no reporting to suggest that is the case, even if it’s not entirely clear why she’s been gone for so long this season already. Her exit has been used to stir up a little bit of drama, mostly in terms for Severide as it casts down on the stability of his relationship. This is a guy who has long battled some demons when it comes to abandonment and relationships in his past, so this has been a real test for him.

At this point, we absolutely know that we don’t want to see Stella gone for any further period of time! We’ve already seen enough upheaval within this franchise, and we’re also still reeling from Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire earlier this year. A little bit of stability at this point will go a long way.

