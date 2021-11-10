Chicago Fire season 10: When is Stella, Miranda Rae Mayo returning?







When is Stella Kidd (and Miranda Rae Mayo) returning to Chicago Fire season 10? We know this is a question a lot of people want answers to. She’s been gone for a little while now, as she’s been working to institute a version of Girls on Fire out on Boston.

Rest assured, Stella will be back — we don’t think that is a question that has ever been in doubt. However, there have been a lot of people wondering when that will be. In a recent interview with TVLine, show executive producer Derek Haas noted that Stella will be in Chicago again before the end of the calendar year, so that should at least allow some of you to breathe a little easier.

However, there is still going to be some drama when she does come back! Haas notes that there that “whether or not Stella will be Lieutenant of Truck 81 now that Casey has left is going to be a hot topic of conversation through this next batch of episodes — whether they’re going to hold a spot for her while she’s off doing her good work for Girls on Fire.” We know that Pelham is around right now filling the void, and it remains to be seen if that is going to be a spot that he holds on to forever.

For those wondering about how many episodes that are left this fall, we know of at least two: One airing on NBC this Wednesday, and then also a holiday episode airing in December. That installment will be somewhat separate from the rest of the run, and while it’s not confirmed, we wouldn’t be shocked if that serves as the fall/winter finale. We’re honestly lucky that we’re getting an episode in December at all, since that is something rarely guaranteed with this show.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Chicago Fire

When do you want to see Miranda Rae Mayo back to Chicago Fire season 10 as Stella Kidd?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







