Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Severide worried about Stella

Tomorrow night on NBC is going to bring us Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9, and prepare for many questions to be about Stella. Where is she? When is she coming back?

When Miranda Rae Mayo’s character went MIA earlier this season, it was with a reasonable explanation: She was going off to Boston to start up a chapter of Girls on Fire. So why isn’t she back yet, especially when there’s a lieutenant spot at the firehouse waiting for her to claim? That’s where things get strange, and they are even stranger when you consider that she’s not communicating all that much with Severide.

In previewing this situation and Kelly’s mental state, here is some of what showrunner Derek Haas had to say to TVLine:

“He’s kind of just put out because Stella has never really gone dark on him … and she’s just not answering his calls or texts, or acting like she gives a damn about the events that are happening at 51. So he’s flummoxed in this episode.”

Do we think that we’ll see Severide eventually reunite with his love? Certainly. There has been no reporting to suggest that Mayo is leaving the show forever, and our hope is that she’ll turn back up at some point before the Christmas episode ends. That would allow us to have a few happy moments with her and Taylor Kinney’s character, and then also set the stage for a lot of interesting stuff in the new year. (Remember that this is the final episode of the calendar year.) Take, for example, the reason behind the radio silence; if we had to guess, there’s probably more going on here at this point than just starting up a new version of Girls on Fire.

