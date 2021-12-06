Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 photo: Christmas at Firehouse 51

Wednesday night is going to bring you Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 on NBC; are you prepared for what’s next? “Winterfest” is going to be a Christmas Special like you haven’t seen on this franchise in years, and while there will be drama, we imagine there’s also going to be a few chances to celebrate the hospital and smile.

Take, for example, with the photo above. In this, you can see Gallo, Ritter, and Violet all kicking back at the firehouse with a certain four-legged friend. It’s fun to see them relaxing a little bit, just like it’s also nice to see so many fun little decorations around the firehouse itself.

So what’s going to be happening with these three over the course of the Christmas episode? For those unaware you’re going to be seeing all of them preparing their microbrewery for the upcoming Winterfest festival; this has been a side story for all three of them over the course of this season, and we want to see that play out a little further moving into the new year. We’ve always loved that people on this show have hobbies, dreams, and ambitions. It makes them feel a little more whole than just people doing their day jobs, going home, and doing nothing else.

As for what else we’ll be seeing within the episode, be prepared for a holiday-related catastrophe that will put a lot of 51 in danger. Also, there’s at least a chance we’ll see Stella before the end of the season — we at least hope that it’s going to happen. Bringing her back will at this point open the door for all sorts of interesting story possibilities coming up down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







