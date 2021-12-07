NCIS season 19 episode 10: Where’s the first promo?

If you read our story last night, then you know that NCIS season 19 episode 10 won’t be airing for a while. To be specific, the return date for “Pledge of Allegiance” is Monday, January 3.

So why the long wait to get the first promo for it? Why didn’t the network hype this up more last night? It’s a great question, and it’s one that could apply to just about every CBS show under the sun.

If you haven’t watched our video review for this past NCIS, be sure to check them out below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them through the rest of the season.

For whatever reason, this particular network decided that it does not like to issue promos for many of its shows that are more than a week into the future. There are some exceptions here and there like with SWAT, but shows that are produced in-house like NCIS and Blue Bloods don’t get this sort of opportunity.

While CBS has never specified why they do things this way, we imagine that schedule flexibility plays a part in it. They don’t want to promise a return date only to later turn it around; as of right now, diehard NCIS fans are the only ones aware of the January 3 air date for “Pledge of Allegiance.” Another reason may be their feeling that last-minute promotion is more effective; they want to create buzz around an upcoming episode in a shorter window of time. They don’t see the value in releasing a promo now only to then have it fizzle over time.

As of right now, we’d say to expect a promo for the next new episode when we get closer to the end of the month.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now, including details all about episode 10

What do you most want to see in an NCIS season 19 episode 10 promo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







