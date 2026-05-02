Landman season 3 premiere date: A May 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about a Landman season 3 premiere date between now and the end of May?

Well, consider this article a source of some pretty important intel, including the fact that per all accounts, filming for the new chapter of the Paramount+ hit will be starting this month. Things are always subject to change, but we tend to think that for Taylor Sheridan, Billy Bob Thornton, and almost everyone else involved, there are plenty of reasons to hit the ground running here. The faster that happens, and the faster we will be able to get the show back. We certainly think that for the viewership alone, the streaming service will be happy to get it on the air again as soon as humanly possible.

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So while we do not expect any Landman premiere date news this month or anytime soon (best-case scenario is that it airs in November), is there still a chance we get a few updates? Absolutely. In addition to whatever insight is out there on filming, we could learn about a few other things in between new cast members and story teases. We know already from the end of season 2 that Tommy Norris is looking to get his own oil company off the ground with his family — this could mean direct conflict with M-Tex, and could that be fun?

While at present the future of Demi Moore as Cami remains somewhat of a mystery, we personally hope that she sticks around. Given both her history with Tommy and her grief following Monty’s death, the material here is the potential to be unbelievably rich and messy — and those are things that Sheridan never shies away from.

Related – Get more discussion now on Landman and whatever the season 3 future could hold

What do you most want to see on Landman season 3 when the show arrives?

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