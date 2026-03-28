Landman season 3 premiere date: Are any major changes ahead?

Given what we saw across both seasons 1 and 2 of Landman over on Paramount+, it is easy to draw a few assumptions. Take, for example, the idea that we are going to see it turn up in November or December and that from there, we are going to see an installment a week. The best indicator of the future is often the past, no?

Well, here is where things could get interesting when it comes to season 3, as it exists largely through the lens of what just happened with another Taylor Sheridan show in The Madison. The streaming service aired the first season in an unusual way, giving us two weeks of three-episode runs. It then set a record for the most watched launch of a Sheridan show so far, defying those who worried about its Saturday scheduling or a somewhat smaller promotional cycle.

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So is there a lesson to be learned from this for Landman? You could argue that Paramount is going to shift over to some sort of pseudo-binge release with the Billy Bob Thornton series, one where they opt to present a few installments a week for a shorter run. That would allow them to be able to consolidate viewers and make some announcements boasting about the numbers.

Are they going to actually do this, though? More than likely, the answer is no. Until we hear otherwise, we tend to think that The Madison scheduling is specifically for that show only and moving forward, season 3 will operate in the same way the first two did. Given that filming for the show has not even started yet, we are going to be waiting for a while — but we do still hope that the November / December release ends up happening.

Related – Get some other discussion on Landman now and what could be coming

How do you think we are going to see Landman season 3 launch at Paramount+ down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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