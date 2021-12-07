NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 10 return date: A new look at ‘Lost’

If you are interested in learning the NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 10 return date at CBS, or some more news as to what lies ahead, we’ve got it all within!

First and foremost, though, let’s get into the subject of when, exactly, you’re going to see the show back on the air. Much like the flagship show, tonight is unfortunately the last chance you’re going to have a chance to see Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast with a new episode this year. We’re embarking on the longest hiatus that we’ve seen to date for the show thanks to the holiday season and, for now, it’s slated to return on Monday, January 3 with a story titled “Lost.” That’s a little bit vague, no? Well, we’re sure that the story itself will offer a good bit more clarity.

Below, you can view the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 10 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Lost” – NCIS crosses paths with Whistler’s team while investigating a shipping container filled with contraband weapons. Also, Tennant debates arresting Alex’s friend’s dad, knowing it will cause her friend to move away, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Jan. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what’s the rest of the season looking like?

We know that NCIS: Hawaii has a full-season order and thanks to that, you don’t have to worry over the short-term future. As for a potential season 2, though, the jury is still somewhat out on that. We’re fairly optimistic, though, largely because viewership has been fairly steady from episode 2 onward. We think CBS is still in an era where franchise matter a great deal, and they’ll want to keep the NCIS together for a little while longer.

