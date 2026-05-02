Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 2, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that as of late, the late-night sketch show has been on a break … but is all of that about to change?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the good news right now: You are going to see the show on in just a matter of hours. Not only that, but Olivia Rodrigo is going to be both the host and musical guest! The gig makes a hole lot of sense for her, especially when you consider the fact that she has new music to share and also has a history of acting. She fits a similar mold in that way to past hosts like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Sabrina Carpenter, who also pulled double-duty not that long ago.

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As for what Rodrigo is eager to do on tonight’s episode, the #1 thing that we hope for is just that she is game to try just about anything — including sketches that are frankly weird and totally unexpected. For the most, we are always going to be of the belief that the best SNL hosts are the ones who try to be both funny and unexpected all at once.

Now for those who are not aware, Olivia’s episode is the first in a row of three that is going to be airing over the course of the month. Next week, Matt Damon is going to be hosting as a part of the lead-up that eventually goes into The Odyssey. Meanwhile, the finale will feature Will Ferrell coming back and for the most part, we are always here to celebrate an alumni coming back for the last episode of the season. More often than not, it guarantees some pretty awesome stuff from top to bottom.

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when it returns tonight?

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