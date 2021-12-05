Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? ‘A Made Maggie’ preview

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Is the show about to go off the air for a little while? Within this piece, we have a LOT to get into.

So where do we kick things off here? We suppose it’s by getting the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but we know that there’s new episode the following week, either. The show is currently stuck in a lengthy hiatus, and it’s one that will conclude on Sunday, December 19. This is a time when the cast majority of other shows are off the air and yet, the animated staple is going to be giving it a go. It’ll still get ratings, mostly because of the fact that it’s airing after NFL football and that’s one of the best lead-ins possible. Also, The Simpsons is timeless! It’s one of those shows that people will gather around to watch at every possible opportunity.

So what’s coming up in terms of the story? Below, take a look at The Simpsons season 33 episode 10 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Fat Tony becomes Godfather to Maggie Simpson in the all-new “A Made Maggie” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Dec. 19 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3303) (TV-PG D, L, V)

For those who are wondering, the next new episode of The Simpsons after this one is going to be airing on January 2 at a special time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Clearly, Fox is going to use the post-football spot early next year in order to better launch some of its other shows. We don’t think that will be TOO much of a shock to anyone out there.

