The Simpsons season 33 episode 10 return date over at Fox

Following tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to want to know The Simpsons season 33 episode 10 return date. Rest assured, we’ve got that within this piece, plus a longer look at where things are going from here.

We’ve had a good dose of new episodes as of late, but here is where we have to administer a little bit of bad news: We’re now in a spot where we’ll have to wait a good while. There are no episodes for the first two weeks of December, and the next new one is slated to air on Sunday, December 19. There are a lot of shows that hesitate to air this close to the holiday season but in the end, The Simpsons is not your ordinary show. They have the luxury thanks to NFL lead-ins to air almost wherever they want in the fall, and this episode (titled “A Made Maggie”) will probably perform rather well because of that.

Want a few more details on where things are going? Go ahead and check out the full The Simpsons season 33 episode 10 synopsis below:

Fat Tony becomes Godfather to Maggie Simpson in the all-new “A Made Maggie” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Dec. 19 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3303) (TV-PG D, L, V)

After this episode concludes, The Simpsons will be on another brief hiatus before it comes back early on in the new year. More than likely, Fox will load up on new episodes in January for as long as possible, mostly so that the network can capitalize on football. Also, in February there’s a lot of other competition that would hurt its ratings including the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics, and of course award shows. Expect some sort of break at that point.

