NCIS season 19 episode 9: Why tell the hologram story now?

As many of you are probably aware at this point, NCIS season 19 episode 9 is airing on CBS this Monday — and it already looks intriguing on many levels.

Of course, the #1 reason for curiosity right now inevitably has to be the presence of a hologram as an interview subject. The victim is deceased, and this may be the only way for Parker, McGee, and the rest of the team to get any answers.

New NCIS video! If you haven’t watched our thoughts as of yet on this past episode of the series, be sure to take a look at them below! Once you do that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. Remember that we’ll be here to break down episodes all season long and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them.

So why show us this particular mystery now? It’s not as though hologram technology just started to be prominent now; it’s garnered at least some level of attention over the past couple of years. We also imagine that the idea’s been on the writers’ radar here and there.

In the end, we’d wager that the presence of Parker on the team actually has a lot to do with why NCIS is able to pull this story off now. If Gibbs was still the boss, the idea of him speaking to a hologram of a murder victim would probably be a jumping-the-shark moment for this show. He’s so resistant to technology that he’d never be open to such an idea. However, Gary Cole’s character feels far more willing to do something like that. He embraces technology on a far greater level and we’re going to see him embrace whatever he needs to do in order to get answers. It won’t be completely absurd that he’d speak with a hologram.

As for whether or not he gets anything out of said interview, time will tell.

Related – Get more news on the first NCIS episode of 2022!

Where do you think that things are going to go moving into NCIS season 19 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







