NCIS season 19 episode 10 spoilers: First look at ‘Pledge of Allegiance’

While NCIS season 19 episode 10 may not be labeled the “winter premiere,” that’s more or less what it is. This is an episode poised to premiere on Monday, January 3, and we have to hope that it will give us a lot of great stuff right away. Why not kick off the year with a bang?

As of late the show has shifted more into a straight-up case-of-the-week procedural and for the time being, we have to assume that this episode (titled “Pledge of Allegiance”) will also fit that bill. You’ll have a chance to see a compelling case, and hopefully learn a little bit more about our main characters at the same time.

New NCIS video! If you haven’t seen our video breakdown yet of this past episode, be sure to take a look at that below! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them through the rest of the season.

For a few more details now, be sure to view the full NCIS season 19 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Pledge of Allegiance” – NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

What will make this case stand out? We wouldn’t be surprised if this is all about someone being wrongfully accused, and the team has to figure out how to unravel it. While there could be a few action sequences spread throughout the episode, it could equally prove to be about trying to unravel the mystery and understand how we got here with the Warrant Officer under such a microscope in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you think about NCIS season 19 episode 10 on paper?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to make sure you don’t want to miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







