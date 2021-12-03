Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We know that it’s been a couple of weeks since a new episode aired; is it time for that streak to be broken?

Well, here is where we’re happy to present some good news — finally! There is a new episode airing in just a matter of hours entitled “Keep the Faith,” and there’s a lot coming here both personally and professionally. For Hondo, he’ll have a change to re-take his position as team leader after having to serve in a different capacity for most of the season. That means more responsibility but, based on everything we’ve seen from him over the years, he welcomes that. This will also be a personal story for Shemar Moore’s character thanks to his father, and you can see a little bit more about that within the sneak peek below.

Want a few more details all about what’s coming? Then we suggest that you check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Keep the Faith” – When Hondo returns as leader, the team is soon pulled into a dangerous case involving a large stockpile of cash and the Russian mob. Also, Daniel Sr. opens up to Hondo about a painful time in his past, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Dec. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Tonight’s episode is the penultimate one of the calendar year. There is another one airing on December 10 and then after that, we’re stuck waiting until 2022. When the show returns then, it will be in a new timeslot on Sundays, where it is paired with The Equalizer and also NCIS: Los Angeles.

