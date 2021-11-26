Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 7, 8 spoilers

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Is the Shemar Moore series back after a recent hiatus? As you would imagine, there’s a lot to dive into here.

The first order of business here, of course, is to get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. This is the final week of a planned SWAT hiatus, and you can prepare to see the crime drama back on December 3. We know that there are two episodes coming next month, and we’re happy to at least have more scoop as to what you can expect from them! All you have to do is look below…

Season 5 episode 7, “Keep the Faith” – When Hondo returns as leader, the team is soon pulled into a dangerous case involving a large stockpile of cash and the Russian mob. Also, Daniel Sr. opens up to Hondo about a painful time in his past, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Dec. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 5 episode 8, “Safe House” – When an undocumented woman is violently abducted, the team forms an unlikely alliance to try and bring her home alive, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Dec. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Alex Russell directed the episode.

Before this second episode concludes, we imagine that we’ll learn more as to how different the team is now that Hondo is back at the helm. Will the show look more like it did over the first four seasons, or are there going to be a few things that shake out differently? We’ll of course get more into that now.

