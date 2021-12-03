Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3 photo: The meet-up

This weekend’s going to bring us Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3, and probably more opportunities to make this world messy.

Want more evidence? Then take a look at the photo below! Anytime you’re throwing Cane and Tariq back in the same scene, there are going to be so many layers to what’s going on. Tariq and Cane have a history of conflict and yet, they have a shared secret now courtesy of what happened to Jabari. We think Cane gained some respect for Michael Rainey Jr.’s character in how he does what needs to be done, but that also doesn’t mean that the two are on the same page, either.

Now this new photo (hopefully from episode 3) features Cane and Tariq alongside Brayden and odds are, this is all about the new supply. Remember that Mecca just brought Cane into the fold, and the latter sees this as a way to prove to Monet and the rest of the Tejada family just how badly they need him. We have to think that there’s going to be some interesting drama that comes once Cane realizes how well Mecca and Monet already know each other.

Of course, that’s an issue for down the road. For now, we just wanna see what the business operation is like for Brayden, Tariq, and Cane moving forward. They’re all going to need money, especially if Tariq really does want to track down Tasha by whatever means necessary.

