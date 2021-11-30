Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3: More on Monet, Mecca’s history

Two episodes in to Power Book II: Ghost season 2, and it is clear already that Mecca will serve as the Big Bad for the immediate future. This is a guy who is well-connected, dangerous, and also incredibly wealthy. He has a sushi chef randomly in his house! He’s the sort of over-the-top character that only the Power universe could fully pull off, and there’s a twist at the end of episode 2 that makes things all the more intriguing.

What do we know right now? Mecca and Mary J. Blige’s character of Monet have a history, one that potentially pre-dates her relationship with Lorenzo. That makes them curious partners in the present, given all the negotiating that Cane did to team up with her once more.

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Check out some thoughts below on this past episode and after you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We will be breaking down some episodes all season long, so why miss out on any of that?

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Courtney Kemp notes that this relationship is going to be very-much important to where the story goes from here:

“Let’s just say they had a relationship when they were teenagers, and he went off and now has become an international man of mystery, and has come back into her life at a really inopportune moment — which is when these people show up … It’s never a good time!”

We do think the history between these two could facilitate things better from a business point of view. However, on the flip side there could be even more trust issues now with Monet and her son Cane. There’s at least a reasonably good chance she’ll figure out what Cane did in order to acquire Mecca as the new connect, and it involves throwing Rico under the bus and filling some bricks with powdered sugar.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, stick around — we’ll be discussing Monet, Mecca, and a number of other important/familiar faces down the line. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







