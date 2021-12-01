Succession season 3 video: J. Smith-Cameron dishes on Gerri, Roman

There are only two episodes left in Succession season 3 and yes, the idea of that is absolutely terrible. It’s hard to imagine the show coming to an end soon, even if there’s a season 4 on the way!

Yet, we at least know that there are some fireworks coming over the final couple of episodes this season, and that includes some big stuff for Gerri and Roman both. We’ve seen that teased here and there already, with the synopsis for Sunday’s episode 8 suggesting that Gerri will draw “a line in the sand” with Kieran Culkin’s character. Is that personally or professionally? Time will tell.

In a new interview this week on Watch What Happens Live (see below), J. Smith-Cameron opens up about whether or not Gerri and Roman would ever “consummate” their relationship. Personally, she doubts it, but that’s because Gerri is too careful to create that sort of messy situation. She’s adept at finding ways to bob and weave through the chaos of the Roy family, and she’s got Roman basically under her thumb without even being in a straight-up physical relationship with him.

Here is where we think things get more complicated: Earlier this season, there was some discussion about Gerri dating. Based on what we know about Roman, he’s not going to love that idea, even if he has his own myriad of issues that make it hard for him to have a normal romantic relationship. Let’s say he was actually with Gerri; what would that even look like?

