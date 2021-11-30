Succession season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Gerri’s line in the sand

As we prepare for Succession season 3 episode 8 this weekend on HBO, a lot of things could be coming to a head. Take, for example, the deal with Waystar Royco and Lukas Matsson’s GoJo — or, whether or not Tom is REALLY in the clear. We have some big-time suspicions over all of that.

For the sake of this particular article, though, there is one specific subject worth diving into further: The relationship between Gerri and Roman. What’s going on here? Roman loves uncomfortably flirting with her — maybe it’s because there is genuine romantic interest here, or maybe it’s because it’s someone he just can’t have. This is a character with serious intimacy issues and in some way, Gerri is a vessel that allows him permission to act out some urges. She’s tolerated parts of it in the past, but is that about to end?

Below, the Succession season 3 episode 8 synopsis offers up some further details:

After a tense board meeting to discuss acquisition of Matsson’s GoJo, Roman shares his suspicions about their mother’s new beau with Shiv. As a luxe family wedding gets underway in Italy, Gerri draws a line in the sand with Roman, the Waystar team grows increasingly concerned about Matsson’s rogue tweets, and Shiv and Caroline have a heart-to-heart, of sorts.

One thing to remember from earlier this season is that Gerri is dating — she made that very clear. Is it perfectly possible that she’s found someone else and with that, needs to cut down on the nonsense with Roman? Is he going to be okay with that? In between this and Matsson potentially playing him at Kendall’s party, we’re concerned that Kieran Culkin’s character is a step away from implosion. Prepare yourself for that through the final two episodes.

