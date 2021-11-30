SEAL Team season 5 episode 10 promo: Deep cover operations

Just in case you want some evidence that SEAL Team season 5 episode 10 could be game-changing, we have that for you below!

What you can see here is the latest preview from “Head On,” the final episode of the year and one that could prove to shake up the lives of everyone in Bravo. The assignments that they are being handed are hardcore on a totally different level: Everyone could be sent into a deep-cover operation, one that could range in length from 30 days to six months(!). They will be on their own, separate from the Department of Defense and given their own unique identities.

This is going to be a huge issue for some people in Bravo, with Clay being at the top of the list. While it does seem like he and Stella’s baby is alive after her early labor, if he really going to leave the two of them? Meanwhile, Sonny is still a new father, Ray’s dealt with a lot of post-traumatic stress, and Jason himself has been battling a TBI. It doesn’t feel like any person within the team is ready for this sort of mission, but they may not have a choice.

Is this storyline setting up a massive time jump? It’s possible, though it would prove interesting to see all of these people undercover in their new roles. It’s the sort of mission that would make all of them appreciate further what they have in their real world — though, for the record, we think that they appreciate it already.

After this episode, SEAL Team will return with new episodes early next year; it’s possible that there could be some sort of cliffhanger after the fact, so keep your eyes peeled for something big.

