SEAL Team season 5 episode 10: Clay and Stella’s emotional story

Want to get a sense of what could be coming on SEAL Team season 5 episode 10? Based on what we know right now, a lot of it could be difficult for Clay and Stella in particular.

Are the two of them about to lose their baby? This has to be one of the big fears the two have right now as it looked as though she was going into an extremely early labor. There could be a lot of complications and big decisions that the two have to make coming up, and we can only imagine that the emotional toll this places on the two of them will be severe.

What we hope to see coming up is rather simple: These two find a way to get past whatever they take on. We know that it can be rather easy to shut down and try to distract yourself from any pain, but doing so can only hurt your relationship in the long-term. They need each other, and we almost wonder if something bad happens if Clay will just take off with Bravo and try to get away with what’s going on at home. It wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve seen something play out like this on the show.

As for what else could be coming up, we also hope that someone can get through to Jason. At this point, it’s clear that he is still struggling to formulate how he is feeling and doing amidst his TBI battle. He’s separate from the rest of the team and, for now, he’s even being distant with Mandy.

While we wouldn’t necessarily suggest that this next episode is a “fall finale” per se, signs point to it being the last episode of 2021. Don’t be surprised if it concludes in a way where you’re left wanting so much more down the road.

