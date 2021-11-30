Survivor 41 episode 11 details hint at a huge decision

When is the right time on Survivor 41 to make an enormous move? Entering Wednesday night’s episode 11, this could be at the center of everything.

Think about where things stand now in the game: You’ve got seven players around and with that, there is no dominant alliance. Shan’s exit means that the four-person group is dead, Xander is a free agent, and Ricard may be somewhere on an island, as well, as the last remaining person from the Ua tribe.

To get a slightly better idea of what could be coming, take a look at the newly-released Survivor 41 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Do or Die” – Another big twist threatens to send someone home, and castaways must formulate a plan whether to vote out the big threat or keep playing the game with people they trust, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So who could be considered a big threat at this point? From the outside looking in, we’d argue that Xander, Ricard, and Deshawn are the most dominant players remaining. Heather and Erika haven’t received the screen time for it, Liana was seen as the #2 to Shan, and Danny hasn’t shown himself to be the top strategist within his alliance.

Of course, Survivor is just showing us what they want to. There’s a chance that the players may perceive someone to be a big threat when they aren’t outside of the game.

Who do you think could be in the most danger entering Survivor 41 episode 11?

