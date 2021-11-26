Survivor 41 episode 11 promo: A dangerous twist ahead?

When Survivor 41 episode 11 arrives on CBS next week, you can be sure that things will get heated. As a matter of fact, very little time will be wasted getting us to that point!

The promo below shows what could be the immediate aftermath to Shan’s stunning blindside, including Liana vowing to get revenge on the “snakes” responsible for what transpired. Given that Shan just called Deshawn a “snake” on his way out the door, this could be who she is referring to. Taking out Deshawn right now could be tricky, mostly because there’s a chance the original Luvu tribe could band together. If Heather, Erika, Danny, and Deshawn all team up, they could control the numbers and work towards the final four. (Of course, Xander does still have an idol and that could make things difficult.)

Watch our new Survivor 41 review! If you look below, you can get a good sense of what we had to say on this past episode. After you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them.

Beyond the aftermath of the Shan vote, it does seem like another big wrinkle could be coming into the game soon — just listen to Jeff Probst’s latest comments for more on that! He tells the tribe that there is a “dangerous” twist that will be a part of the next challenge. There’s a bench in frame below, so we wonder if this is something that the players could get in return for sitting out of the challenge. Maybe this is a classic food temptation; or, maybe it’s a clue to an idol. Let’s say you feel safe this week and don’t need immunity, but want to protect yourself down the road. We suppose that this could come into play here.

What sort of twist do you think we’ll be getting moving into Survivor 41 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

