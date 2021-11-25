As you prepare for Survivor 41 episode 11 on CBS next week, is the stage set for an epic buildup to the final Tribal? There is SO much potential thanks to the people left in the game. There’s no guarantee we’re going to get an outstanding winner, but we like a lot of the people left — and also the fact that so many are trying to play the game.

Final seven is almost always a crucial part of the game — it’s where you can form new alliances, make big flips, and also establish deals that could take you to the finale. It all comes down to bravery, timing, and also the best possible arguments.

Based on what happened tonight, the biggest thing on our mind is simply this: Ricard has an uphill battle. Blindsiding Shan is a huge move for his resume, but he’s a huge target now with no clear #1 ally and a lot of wins under his belt already. Everything from here on out is going to get really messy and interesting. He either needs to win out, find an idol, or convince other people they are better off splitting up duos like Deshawn/Danny or Erika/Heather. This could be one of the most unpredictable seasons from here on out.

Then, there is going to be the Liana part of the equation. How is she going to react to Shan’s blindside? The irony is that one of the people she could need now is Xander, but is that bridge too far gone? Is there any chance of that working for her now?

