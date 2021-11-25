Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? More on season 4 episode 7

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? What’s coming up next in the quest to stop Hope? We know that the character has lost much of her humanity at this point, and it’s put most of her friends in a pretty delicate position.

We wish we had a chance to continue the story tonight with season 4 episode 7 but, alas, that’s not happening. In rather unsurprising news the Danielle Rose Russell series is off the air tonight, with the #1 reason for it being that it’s Thanksgiving! There’s no real sense for The CW to hurt the ratings of one of their most-popular shows. With that in mind, we’re going to be waiting until Thursday, December 2 to see what lies ahead — and also what Josie could be willing to do to get through to Hope next. (Is Dark Josie about to become a major problem? Can’t rule that out…)

While you wait for Legacies to return, we can at least help you out by sharing some more details! Just take a look at the attached synopses…

Season 4 episode 7, “Someplace Far Away from All This Violence” – PROMISES, PROMISES – The Super Squad continues to work on helping Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), much to her dismay. MG (Quincy Fouse) makes a last-ditch effort at helping the Super Squad, but things do not go as he had planned. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) searches for answers as Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes to extreme measures. Aria Shaghasemi, Matthew Davis, Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. The episode was written by Jose Molina & Hannah Rosner and directed by Barbara Brown (#403). Original airdate 12/2/2021.

Season 4 episode 8, “You Will Remember Me” – NOT THE REACTION I EXPECTED – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) find herself on a dangerous undertaking. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes deep for answers as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) asks Cleo (Omono Okojie) for inspiration and is surprised as to where she finds it. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues his mission for peace. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard also star. Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Layne Morgan (#404). Original airdate 12/9/2021.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 4 episode 7 and beyond?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







