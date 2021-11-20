Legacies season 4 episode 7 promo: Could Hope, Dark Josie team up?

Sure, you may have to wait until early December to check out Legacies season 4 episode 7, but could it prove to be worth the wait? We’re starting to think so!

If you look below, you can see what amounts to a pretty epic look at “Someplace Far Away from All This Violence” — which could be a pretty ironic title given all of the violence that could happen. Take, for example, the re-emergence of Dark Josie, plus what we already know about tribid Hope.

Are we going to see these two go after each other? While that’s definitely a possibility of that, we’re still in the camp that things that we could eventually see these two end up working together. There are at least some similarities here — also, this is the sort of chaos a lot of people could get behind. It would also pose more challenges to the other characters than just about anything else.

So what else is happening within this episode? Well, Lizzie may be at the point where she’s willing to take desperate steps in order to ensure that Hope is killed. That’s shocking but, at the same time, it’s the consequence of where we are and what we’ve seen. Is there another way? Can someone get through to her emotionally? That’s the real question that is going to be on everyone’s mind at the moment. Given that Hope is the lead for Legacies, we’re going to keep hoping that this character finds a way to make it through all of this in one piece. We’ll just have to wait and see on a lot of this. (At this point, we’re definitely more confident about her future than we are Alaric’s…)

Where do you think things could be going entering Legacies season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

