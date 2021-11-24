Chicago PD season 9 spoilers: More big stuff ahead for Atwater

Chicago PD season 9 will be returning next month with a new episode, but for the sake of this article, we’re going a little bit beyond just that.

To be specific, let’s get more into what is coming up for Kevin Atwater in the long-term! LaRoyce Hawkins’ character is going to be going through quite a bit over the course of the rest of the season, and some of that will involve his relationship with Celeste. There are going to be some feelings that remain there, but also some MAJOR difficulties. This is, after all, what happens when you’re talking about the information that he’s keeping from her.

In speaking on this subject further in a new interview with TVLine, here is a little bit of what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say:

“Atwater has some powerful episodes coming up this season … We’ll dive once again into his relationship with Celeste, a woman he cares deeply about but who isn’t aware he’s a cop. Atwater’s lies put him in a tricky position — both morally and on the job. It’s quite a dilemma for him and also explores some deep territory Atwater’s been dealing with this season — the reasons he felt compelled to lie to Celeste, his relationship to being police, and his identity at large.”

Our hope is that at some point, Atwater can come clean and that eventually everything can be tied together in a neat little bow. Is that going to be altogether easy? Probably not, but very few things with this show are. Relationships don’t always have this particularly easy way of working out in this world; just ask Jay Halstead, and we have to wait and see whether or not he and Upton are going to be okay. That could depend heavily on the choice Jay makes from here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD and what could lie ahead

What do you most want to see coming up for Atwater on Chicago PD season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and you don’t want to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







